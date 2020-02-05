Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020 Finalists: The Full List

Dave Shopland/BPI/Shutterstock
by Corinne Heller | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 11:17 AM
Bad Bunny and Ozuna are the top finalists of the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
The two received 14 mentions each, and are both nominated for Artist of the Year. Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Anuel AA, and Farruko are also up for several awards.
Other contenders include Becky G, Rosalía, DJ Snake, Drake, Katy Perry, Santana, Luis Fonsi, Marc Anthony and Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, who just co-headlined the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show together.
The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards takes place on April 23 in in Las Vegas and will air on Telemundo.
The annual ceremony will close out LatinFest+. The three-day event, presented by Billboard and Telemundo, will feature performances, panels and workshops dedicated to Latin music, culture and entertainment.
Check out a full list of finalists for the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards:
Overall Artist Categories
Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Artist of the Year, New:
Jhay Cortez
Manuel Turizo
Paulo Londra
Sech
Tour of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Chayanne
Jennifer Lopez
Marc Anthony
Social Artist of the Year:
Anuel AA
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
Lali
Crossover Artist of the Year:
DJ Snake
Drake
Katy Perry
Snow
Songs Categories:
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Tainy, "Callaíta"
Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, "Con Calma"
Pedro Capó & Farruko, "Calma"
Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA, "Otro Trago"
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
Bad Bunny & Tainy, "Callaíta"
Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, "Con Calma"
Pedro Capó & Farruko, "Calma"
Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA, "Otro Trago"
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Becky G
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda los Sebastianes de Mazatlán, Sinaloa
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Wisin & Yandel
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
Interscope
RIMAS
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:
El Cartel
RIMAS
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Airplay Song of the Year:
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin "China"
Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, "Con Calma"
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, Anuel AA, "Baila Baila Baila"
Pedro Capó & Farruko "Calma"
Airplay Label of the Year:
El Cartel
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Airplay Imprint of the Year:
El Cartel
Fonovisa
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Digital Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Tainy "Callaíta"
Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, "Con Calma"
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, Anuel AA, "Baila Baila Baila"
Pedro Capó & Farruko "Calma"
Streaming Song of the Year:
Anuel AA & Romeo Santos "Ella Quiere Beber"
Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, "Con Calma"
Pedro Capó & Farruko "Calma"
Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA, "Otro Trago"
Album Categories:
Top Latin Album of the Year:
Bad Bunny, X 100PRE
J Balvin & Bad Bunny, OASIS
Luis Fonsi, Vida
Sech, Sueños
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Becky G
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Aventura
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Santana
T3r Elemento
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
Rich
RIMAS
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:
Rich
RIMAS
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for LARAS
Latin Pop Categories:
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
Enrique Iglesias
Luis Fonsi
Sebastián Yatra
Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
CNCO
Maná
Reik
Santana
Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Luis Fonsi, Sebastián Yatra & Nicky Jam "Date La Vuelta"
Pedro Capó & Farruko "Calma"
Rosalía & Ozuna "Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi"
Rosalía, J Balvin & El Guincho "Con Altura"
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
El Cartel
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:
El Cartel
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina
Latin Pop Album of the Year:
Danny Ocean, 54+1
Luis Fonsi, Vida
Mau y Ricky, Para Aventuras y Curiosidades
Santana, Africa Speaks
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
Concord
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:
Capitol Latin
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina
Tropical Categories:
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
Juan Luis Guerra
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Aventura
Gente de Zona
La Sonora Dinamita
Monchy y Alexandra
Tropical Song of the Year:
Aventura, "Inmortal"
Marc Anthony, "Parecen Viernes"
Silvestre Dangond & Maluma "Vivir Bailando"
Wisin & Yandel & Romeo Santos, "Aullando"
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:
Pina
RIMAS
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Pina
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
WK
Tropical Album of the Year:
Gilberto Santa Rosa, 40… Y Contando: En Vivo Desde Puerto Rico
Marc Anthony, OPUS
Romeo Santos, Utopía
Victor Manuelle, Memorias de Navidad
Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
Discos Fuentes
Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:
Norte
Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Top Stop
John Parra/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Mexican Categories:
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
Christian Nodal
El Fantasma
Lenin Ramírez
Raymix
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Los Ángeles Azules
T3r Elemento
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Banda Los Sebastianes de Mazatlán, Sinaloa, "A Través del Vaso"
Calibre 50, "Simplemente Gracias"
Christian Nodal "De Los Besos Que Te Di"
Los Ángeles Azules featuring Natalia Lafourcade, "Nunca Es Suficiente"
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:
DEL
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Andaluz
Disa
Fonovisa
Lizos
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
Christian Nodal, Ahora
Fuerza Regida, Del Barrio Hasta Aquí
Herencia de Patrones, Pa Las Vibras
Los Ángeles Azules, Esto Sí Es Cumbia
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
DEL
Rancho Humilde
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:
DEL
Fonovisa
Lizos
Lumbre
Latin Rhythm Categories:
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
CNCO
Jowell & Randy
Wisin & Yandel
Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Tainy "Callaíta"
Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, "Con Calma"
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, Anuel AA, "Baila Baila Baila"
Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA "Otro Trago"
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:
El Cartel
RIMAS
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:
El Cartel
La Industria
Universal Music Latino
WK
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
Bad Bunny, X 100PRE
Farruko, Gangalee
J Balvin & Bad Bunny, OASIS
Sech, Sueños
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
Rich
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:
Dimelo Vi LLC
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Writers / Producers / Publishers Categories:
Songwriter of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Ozuna
Publisher of the Year:
Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing America, INC., BMI
SONY/ATV Discos Publishing LLC, ASCAP
Universal Musica Unica Publishing, BMI
WC Music Corp., ASCAP
Publishing Corporation of the Year:
Kobalt Music
Sony/ATV Music
Universal Music
Warner/Chappell Music
Producer of the Year:
Dimelo Flow
DJ Snake
Mambo Kingz
Tainy
