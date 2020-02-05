Jenelle Evans Says She's Officially Not Returning to Teen Mom

C Flanigan/Getty Images
by Jess Cohen & Jessica Finn | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 8:51 AM
C Flanigan/Getty Images
Jenelle Evans will not be coming back to the Teen Mom franchise.
The reality star, who was one of the original cast members on Teen Mom 2 when it premiered in 2011, tells E! News that she won't return to the MTV series. This news comes after a year of many highs and lows for the reality star, including the death of her beloved dog, temporarily losing custody of her kids, and the end of her relationship with David Eason.
"I'm officially out of contract with MTV in April," Jenelle tells E! News. "That was the only thing I was waiting on to move forward. Once April comes around, I can start talking to other networks, thank God!"
Of the decision, a source shares with E! News, "Jenelle and MTV have been going back and forth for months about where she stands with returning to MTV and the Teen Mom franchise."
"MTV told Jenelle her contract with them is over for good in April. Jenelle won't be renewed come April," the insider continues. "This is the final word from MTV. Contractually she can't officially pursue opportunities with other networks until then."
When asked for a comment about Jenelle's departure, MTV reissued their previous statement about the 28-year-old's filming status.
"MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since," the statement reads. "Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season."
According to our insider, Jenelle "feels like she's been strung along" and "has been in this holding pattern waiting for their final answer." And although she's "disappointed with how this turned out," the source shares that Jenelle "is looking forward to being able to officially explore other TV options come April."
Even though you won't see her on Teen Mom, the source tells E! News that Jenelle has "been in talks for other opportunities."
The insider adds, "Regardless of the finality of the situation with MTV, she is really looking forward to seeing what new opportunities are out there for her."
