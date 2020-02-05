TLC Is Here With Save My Skin, Yet Another Extreme Medical Condition Show

From the network that brought you Dr. Pimple Popper and My Feet Are Killing Me comes Save My Skin, the newest medical transformation series. Save My Skin heads across the pond to the private practice of Dr. Emma Craythorne.

Dr. Emma is one of England's top dermatologists, according to TLC, and the new series will follow her as she diagnoses and treats patients with some of the most extreme skin conditions. Get a peek at Dr. Emma in action in the trailer below. Warning, even with some pixilation the trailer does feature some moments that aren't for the those who are easily squeamish.

"At TLC, audiences absolutely love our unmatched stories of transformation, where we showcase some of the best doctors in their fields improving lives, inside and out," Howard Lee, president and GM of TLC, said in a statement.