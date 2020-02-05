Kim Kardashian Reveals Chicago Fell Out of Her High Chair and Needed Stitches

Accidents happen, even at the Kardashian-West household; Kim Kardashian has revealed that her and Kanye West's 2-year-old daughter Chicago West recently injured her face after falling out of her high chair, and had to have stitches.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and SKIMS founder and mother of four made her comments on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

"The other day, my daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair, cut her whole face, stitches, had to like, figure it all out," she said. "So stuff happens...you just gotta roll with it. She's OK, yes. Big, big scar on her cheek, but she's OK."

Kim's interview aired two weeks after she posted on Instagram a rare photo of her, Kanye, and their kids Chicago, daughter North West, 6, and sons Saint West, 4, and Psalm West, 8 months, gathered together at their kitchen table for breakfast. Chicago is shown sitting on a regular dining chair.

"I get up at like, 5:40, in the gym by 6, done [at] 7, they wake up, I get them up at 7:05, breakfast at 7:30, out the door by 7:55," Kim said on Good Morning America. "It's super micromanaged."

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

During her time on Good Morning America, Kim, a criminal reform activist, also gave an update on her journey to becoming a lawyer in her native California. She said she just completed her first year of legal studies and was "about to take the Baby Bar in a few months," referring to California's mandatory examination for first-year law students attending unaccredited law schools.

"It feels good, having finished year one," she said. "It's very hard."

Kim also talked about her SKIMS shapewear, now available at Nordstrom.

"I wanted to make a variety of a shade range that I feel wasn't out there in the marketplace," she said. "I've always worn shapewear so I just wanted to modernize it and make it a little more comfortable and more durable."

"I'm so happy that everyone loves it," she added. "It's my baby. I put so much into it."

