Why Julie Bowen Plans to Skip Modern Family's Final Cry Fest

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 6:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Julie Bowen, Modern Family

ABC

Julie Bowen has already cried over the end of Modern Family—just don't expect her to do it at appropriate times.

"I've already done a fair amount of crying, but it comes out of the blue. Whenever somebody wants me to cry about it, I can't," Bowen told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

But she already has plans for the last day of shooting.

"I've definitely done the walking around and saying to people, ‘I love you, working together has been amazing, but come that last day I'm out of here. I'm going to be gone. I'm not hanging out for the crying fest.' Because I imagine it's going to be like a big amoeba of weeping, just sort of people hugging and crying. I can't do it," Bowen said.

Photos

Modern Family Season 11 Character Posters

Why not?

"Because I am not that kind of a human," Bowen laughed. "I need to cry alone."

Bowen's TV husband Ty Burrell said the cast's first table read was "fairly emotional."

"But I still feel like we won't really start feeling it until we get closer to the end," Burrell told press at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour. "I think right now we're all just feeling so grateful for the time that we've had, for the 11 years that we've all been on such a special ride that it's not feeling like the end yet, when I think the end is going to be hard—be genuinely hard."

Sarah Hyland told E! News at the SAG Awards the cast had three episodes left to shoot and one person in particular has been taking it hard.

"Jessica, who does my hair, can't stop crying. I love you, Jess!" Hyland laughed. "We finish at the end of February, so we have a whole month, it's fine. We have time."

Modern Family airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on ABC.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Survivor: Island of the Idols

Jeff Probst Sets the Record Straight About the Origins of Survivor's Iconic Line

What S. Epatha Merkerson Loves About "Chicago Med"

"Chicago P.D." Star Tracy Spiridakos Teases Exciting Crossover

The Flash

The Flash Is Growing Up With a "New Zest for Life" After the Crossover

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, HSMTMTS

How High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Paid Tribute to High School Musical

Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Josh Thomas

See Everything's Gonna Be Okay's Josh Thomas Give His All in Epic Drag Performance

"Everything's Gonna Be Okay" Sneak Peek: Full Drag Spectacle

TAGS/ Julie Bowen , Modern Family , TV , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.