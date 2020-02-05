Why Margot Robbie Has Officially Retired From Tattooing Her Friends and Co-Stars

Sorry, world. Margot Robbie's tattoo parlor is out of business.

During an appearance on Tuesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood star dished on why she hung up her tattoo gun for good after a "particularly bad" experience.

As the actress explained, she's not trained in the art, but she bought a tattoo gun on eBay. And during downtime on set of the first Suicide Squad, she would open up "Harley's Tattoo Parler Parlour" and would tattoo her co-workers with the word "SKWAD." The film's director David Ayer got one on his right forearm and tweeted the photo, which showed Robbie in her Harley Quinn costume mid-tattoo.

Will Smith also tried his hand at the art, giving Joel Kinnaman some ink on his bicep. Jai Courtney got inked by Robbie, and don't worry, she got a "SKWAD" tattoo, as well!

As she told Jimmy Fallon, "Mine's on my foot, right here. I did my own one. But I've hung up the tattoo gun, yeah. I don't do it anymore. I had a few mishaps, and I thought I should quit."