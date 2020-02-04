The Bachelor's Peter Weber Defends Victoria Fuller From Modeling Campaign Backlash

ABC
The Bachelor's Peter Weber is standing by Victoria Fuller, despite the controversy surrounding a modeling campaign she was involved in.
As viewers of The Bachelor already know, the 26-year-old was selected to star with Peter on the March issue of Cosmopolitan magazine after participating in a steamy bikini-clad photo shoot. However, her excitement was short-lived when Cosmo Editor-in-Chief Jessica Pels announced they would no longer feature Victoria F. on the cover.
In a letter, Pels said they made this decision because of Victoria's involvement in an advertisement for an apparent marlin conservation group using the phrasing and branding of the White Lives Matter efforts. "Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand. We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color," she revealed.
While neither Victoria F. or ABC have commented on the controversy, Peter is now sharing his point of view on the matter.
In an interview with the Build series on Tuesday, the pilot tells the audience, "Just being completely honest, I can't really speak too much on it, because I don't really know many facts about the whole situation."
Peter adds he only "recently" learned about her modeling for the campaign and knew "nothing" about it during the time he was filming the reality series. "All I can speak on is the time I was able to spend with Victoria throughout this experience. I truly enjoyed my experience with her. I really feel like she's, you know, a good person and she's got a lot of endearing qualities," the 28-year-old says.
In addition, Peter says he doesn't want her connection to the conservation related White Lives Matter movement to define her. "I just hope people can form their opinion on her based on what they see between the two of us and her time on the show."
He concludes by telling the host he's "not perfect" and "no one is."
Despite the controversy, viewers who are interested in seeing photos from the Costa Rican shoot are still able to do so on Cosmo's website.
E! News has reached out Victoria and ABC for comment.