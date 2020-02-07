Serena Williams Dishes On Daughter Olympia's Many Milestones and Her Secret to a Happy Marriage

Serena Williams might make juggling her tennis career, motherhood and marriage look easy but it's not—for her, it takes "communication and understanding."

The 38-year-old tennis player is partnering with Pampers and her baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. to share the launch of a new song, "Pampers Wild Child Wiggle," inspired by the daily dance parties that so many parents have with their little ones.

With this latest partnership, Pampers and Williams are celebrating the joy and fun in parenthood.

Williams, who recently made her big career comeback and won her first title since becoming a mother, spoke to E! News exclusively about her partnership with Pampers, her daughter Olympia's most memorable milestones and the key to a happy and successful marriage with Alexis Ohanian.

Speaking about the reason behind the collaboration, Williams said she partnered with the brand because #WildChildWiggle program was the "perfect match."

She added, "Children can learn from the songs, dance along and actually enjoy them. It's like a kids' song craze and everyone enjoys having that in their life and I obviously use Pampers 360, they've been amazing and especially amazing for me as a mom on-the-go."

Read the full interview below!