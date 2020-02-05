Katy Keene Comes to Riverdale in First Look at Crossover

Veronica Lodge is off to New York, just in time for a nice little crossover.

On tonight's Riverdale, Veronica (Camila Mendes) spends some time with her old friend, aspiring fashion designer Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), who just so happens to be the titular star of the new Riverdale spinoff premiering tomorrow. E! News has your first look at their reunion, where they do a little bit of reminiscing about the old days and a little chatting about the future.

Katy's first question is one of many we've been asking all season, in relation to how Riverdale: The College Edition is even going to work. If Veronica does get into Barnard College in NYC, will Archie (KJ Apa) move there with her, Katy wonders.

Veronica thinks maybe not, since Riverdale might not survive without him. But Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) are making long distance work, so maybe she and Archie can too!