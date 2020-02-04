Super Bowl 2020 Sign Language Artist Condemns Fox for Excluding Her Performance On Air

Christine Sun Kim is voicing her "huge disappointment" in Fox Sports for neglecting to include her performance at the 2020 Super Bowl.

In an article written for The New York Times, the American Sign Language artist says she was "angry and exasperated" to learn they did not feature her performance on telecasts of the game. She also points out, "On what was supposed to be a 'bonus feed' dedicated to my full performance on the Fox Sports website, the cameras cut away to show close-ups of the players roughly midway through each song."

"Why have a sign language performance that is not accessible to anyone who would like to see it? It's 2020: We've had the technology to do so for decades," she writes.

Christine also reveals she hesitated to agree to perform at the Super Bowl, citing her support for Colin Kaepernick. "Being deaf in America has always been political, and I needed to process some internal conflict before accepting. I knew that some musical artists had refused opportunities to perform at the game last year in support of Colin Kaepernick," the artist shares. "I wondered whether I should do the same."