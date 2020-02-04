Super Bowl 2020 Sign Language Artist Condemns Fox for Excluding Her Performance On Air

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Feb. 4, 2020 5:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Christine Sun Kim, Demi Lovato

Instagram

Christine Sun Kim is voicing her "huge disappointment" in Fox Sports for neglecting to include her performance at the 2020 Super Bowl.

In an article written for The New York Times, the American Sign Language artist says she was "angry and exasperated" to learn they did not feature her performance on telecasts of the game. She also points out, "On what was supposed to be a 'bonus feed' dedicated to my full performance on the Fox Sports website, the cameras cut away to show close-ups of the players roughly midway through each song."

"Why have a sign language performance that is not accessible to anyone who would like to see it? It's 2020: We've had the technology to do so for decades," she writes. 

Christine also reveals she hesitated to agree to perform at the Super Bowl, citing her support for Colin Kaepernick. "Being deaf in America has always been political, and I needed to process some internal conflict before accepting. I knew that some musical artists had refused opportunities to perform at the game last year in support of Colin Kaepernick," the artist shares. "I wondered whether I should do the same."

Watch

Jennifer Lopez Kinda Let It Slip About Daughter Performing at Super Bowl

As she explains, deaf people have been "mistreated or killed by police" in recent years, similar to people in the black community. 

However, Christine says she felt it was important to appear at the Super Bowl because she believes her "appearance might raise awareness of the systemic barriers and the stigmas attached to our deafness—and move some people to action." So she accepted the invitation to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl, alongside Yolanda Adams and Demi Lovato.

Despite her apparent lack of airtime, the artist says she's has "pride" in being chosen for the performance, which can be seen on the National Association of the Deaf's YouTube. "I wholeheartedly support the efforts to promote accessibility and equality that have been undertaken by the N.F.L. and the N.A.D. I also stand in recognition and support of those who have used the N.F.L.'s platform toward wider goals of social justice."

As Christine noted, Fox Sports' decision was slammed by stars from across the board, including deaf actress Marlee Matlin, model Nyle DiMarco and many more. Matlin, who's an outspoken advocate for the deaf community, tweeted: "To ALL networks: next time at #SuperBowl when the signer like @chrisunkim is performing #NationalAnthem & America the Beautiful they should be on the broadcast the WHOLE time, not a few seconds. SHOW the beauty of ASL either in a bubble, split screen or next to singer It's time!"

E! News has reached out to Fox Sports for comment.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Beyonce, Jay-Z, 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Jay-Z Explains Why He and Beyoncé Really Sat During the Super Bowl National Anthem

Victoria Fuller, The Bachelor

The Bachelor's Peter Weber Defends Victoria Fuller From Modeling Campaign Backlash

The Flash

The Flash Is Growing Up With a "New Zest for Life" After the Crossover

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammy Awards, Grammys

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are "Closer Than Ever" But Not Officially Back Together...Yet

Sydney Hightower

The Bachelor’s Sydney Hightower Slams Claim She Lied About Enduring Racism and Bullying

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Reveals Daughter Stormi Is Allergic to Peanuts Months After Hospitalization

Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty Says She Is ''Dying'' of Terminal Cancer in Insurance Lawsuit

TAGS/ 2020 Super Bowl , Controversy , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.