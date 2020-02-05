13 Valentine's Day Treats For Chocolate Haters

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 3:00 AM
Need Valentine's Day gift giving ideas for the chocolate hater in your life? Don't sweat it, we got you.
For most, an inviting and delicious box of gourmet chocolates is a welcome (and easy) way to convey the love-filled sentiments we trade back and forth on Cupid's big day. But if you've got a special someone in your life who doesn't find the enticing powers of cacao, well special, then it's time to think outside the box with treats that still say, "I love you."
From heart-shaped blooming tea sets to gourmet personalized popcorn to eco-friendly lollipops and unique baked goodies, we've handpicked a diverse selection of Valentine's Day treats that non-chocolate folks (and choco-holics) will enjoy. Our favorite? A wine affiliate subscription membership, of course.
Here are 13 of our favorites below.
Candy-fueled holidays can really stick with you! Ditch the sugar and keep the sweets this Valentine's Day with these Stevia-sweetened gummy bears that only have 3g of sugar and 90 calories per bag.
A giant rice crispy with frosting and a heart-filled message on top? What's not to love? And at $6 each, you can score them for all your pals this Galentine's day!
Sometimes the best way to show you love someone is through popcorn! Each decorative box comes with a bag of yummy popcorn and a personalized sentiment.
For the tea lover in your life, these heart-shaped blooming tea bags would make anyone in your life feel decadent and special this Cupid's day. Flavors include Green Tea & Jasmine, Pomegranate, Strawberry, Rose and Litchi & Peach.
These eco-friendly suckers are great for an array of reasons. If the variety of flavors doesn't entice you, the sticks are bio-degradable and can be planted to grow flowers. A win-win!
You can never go wrong with an assortment of gourmet nuts! With a diverse selection and presented in a hearty wooden tray, your loved one will feel nuts about you.
Your sweetheart will be so surprised when you present them with this bouquet of buttercream frosted cookie flowers wrapped up with a satin bow!
For the ultimate sweet tooth in your life, these mini paint cans filled with premium sanded cherry hearts, giant Valentine gum balls, and assorted Valentine gummy bears in wild cherry and white strawberry-banana are sure to satisfy their candy cravings.
Snacking is the easiest way to say, "I love you." And with this premium set of gourmet cheeses, dry salami, rosemary crackers and wine, you'll get the point across!
In case you want the sentiment to stretch further than our mini popcorn option, this love-filled tin topped with butter, cheese and caramel popcorn is sure to show your adoration for someone special.
Tucked into a heart-shaped pan, these mini cinnamon rolls are a unique gift-giving option for the office, for your loved one, or family and friends alike.
If you're running out of creative inspiration on what to get your partner this year, why not give the gift of cooking together an option! The #1 meal kit delivery service offers a diverse weekly menu option and starts as low as $69/week.
If anything, giving a fantastic bottle of wine never fails to impress even the hardest gift receiver! And if you both like a delicious glass of red after a day at work, why not gift a wine club membership that you both can enjoy? Subscriptions start at $100/month.
