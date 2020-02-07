EXCLUSIVE!

Eva Longoria's Gift Picks Will Make Everyone Feel Great on Valentine's Day

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Feb. 7, 2020 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Eva Longoria, Valentine's Day Gift Guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In Eva Longoria's house, love reigns supreme day after day.

Between her sweet son Santiago and hubby José Bastón, the actress, activist and philanthropist has so much to be grateful for. So perhaps it shouldn't come as the biggest surprise that when February 14 rolls around, there's little to no pressure to go big in the romance department.

"For me, I have the most romantic husband daily that we literally forget about Valentine's Day," Eva shared with E! News exclusively while raving about the ibi Smart Photo Manager.

At the same time, Eva knows that couples across the country love to celebrate the romantic day. In between her busy schedule, the producer and director shared a few gift picks for V-Day. And yes, she dropped some valuable advice as the clock ticks to find the perfect gift.

"Take the pressure off the gift and put the pressure on the gestures," Eva suggested. "Maya Angelou said, ‘People will forget what you said and forget what you did but they'll never forget how you made them feel' so make somebody feel great that day."

Read

Lauren Conrad's Valentine's Day Gift Guide Is Filled With Heart

ibi—The Smart Photo Manager with Wi-Fi

"Before I even started working with ibi, I was so concerned—especially since my son was born—that all of my photos were everywhere. Some were on my computer. Some were on social media. Some were on my iPad. I wish there was one place that could store them that not's on the cloud," Eva explained to us. Fortunately, ibi has the perfect product. "I love that it pulled all of my photos from every device all in one place and it made it easier for me," she added.

E-Comm: Eva Longoria, Gift Guide
$130 Best Buy $130 Amazon
L'Oréal Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Serum

"For L'Oréal, it would be all about skincare. There's so much greatness in their RevitaLift line," the L'Oréal spokesperson shared with us. "The Hyaluronic acid serum, the night serum and the eye cream are great."

E-Comm: Eva Longoria, Gift Guide
$30 Ulta Beauty
Talking to Strangers Book

"My favorite books are from Malcom Gladwell, anything from Malcom Gladwell. His latest one Talking to Strangers is great."

E-Comm: Eva Longoria, Gift Guide
$15 Amazon
Valentine's Day Cards

"I send an e-mail or a text. I actually do a lot of calls more than cards but I like to receive a card," Eva joked. "I love a card for me."

E-Comm: Eva Longoria, Gift Guide
Prices Vary Minted
L'Oréal Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Eye Cream Treatment

"There's so much advanced technology with L'Oréal skincare that you should make a whole gift basket with that stuff," Eva shared. "That's a really good gift—anything from the RevitaLift line."

E-Comm: Eva Longoria, Gift Guide
$18 Ulta Beaty
Box of Chocolate

"L'Oréal is available at a drug store meaning you can get a box of chocolate and some L'Oréal at the same time," Eva shared. "My favorite is all that drug store chocolate. I just love it so much. Those big heart-shaped candies."

E-Comm: Eva Longoria, Gift Guide
$5 Target
Factfulness Illustrated Book

"There's a book my dear friend Jay Shetty told me to get. He said there's a book called Factfulness by Hans Rosling that explains why the world is better than you think. It's such a great book. He's such a positivity guy and it's all full of facts" 

E-Comm: Eva Longoria, Gift Guide
$23 Amazon
Victoria Beckham Fashion

If you have the ability to splurge on your leading lady, Eva would never say no to the gift of Victoria Beckham fashion. "That's a great gift if you want to go in that price range for sure," she laughed. "I love me some Victoria."

E-Comm: Eva Longoria, Gift Guide
Prices Vary Net-A-Porter Prices Vary Neiman Marcus
Muscial Books for Kids

"My son loves anything musical. He loves the music books. You push the button and it plays a song. He has Mozart and Beethoven and all these great books are playing sonnets and those are so great."

E-Comm: Eva Longoria, Gift Guide
$18 Amazon
Flamin Hot Cheetos

"I haven't even shot Flamin' Hot yet but everybody is obsessed with the story because it's so great. [I'd recommend] Flamin' Hot Cheetos for sure," Eva joked when asked about a great food for Valentine's Day. 

E-Comm: Eva Longoria, Gift Guide
$4 Target

Still looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift? Check out gift picks from Lea Michele, country music singer Carly Pearce and more.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Leslie Jones

See Leslie Jones Channel Jerry From Cheer and Hype Up Models at Christian Siriano's NYFW Show

E-Comm: BarbieStyle's Galentine's Day Gift Guide Is Girl Boss Goals

@BarbieStyle's Galentine's Day Gift Guide Is Girl Boss Goals

Scarlett Johnasson, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Scarlett Johansson's Oscar Looks Prove She's a Red Carpet Winner

E-Comm: Oscar Nominees Gift Bag, Cynthia Erivo, Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson

Inside the 2020 Oscar Nominees' Swag Bag

Branded: Neutrogena, Lilliana Vazquez, Dr. Dendy Engelman

Go Inside Lilliana Vazquez's Week of Red Carpet Prep

EComm: Winter Shopping, Stock Image

Today's Best Sales: Macy's, Nordstrom Rack, Old Navy & More

E-Commerce, Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell's New BÉIS Baby Collection Defines Mom Goals

TAGS/ Eva Longoria , Valentine's Day , Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories , Exclusives
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.