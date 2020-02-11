Surfer Coco Ho's Volcom Collection Takes You From the Beach to the City in Style

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The surf report calls for big waves and even greater style.

While fans may know Coco Ho as a professional surfer from Hawaii, the 28-year-old is also a lover of fashion. She loves it so much that she recently teamed up with Volcom to create a fashion collection that will take you from the beach to the city in style.

"As a little girl, I was very inspired by people I met and things I've seen so traveling since a young age, I absorbed a lot of cultures and a really open mind. I want to say that encouraged my love for fashion," Coco shared with E! News exclusively. "For my collection, I made sure everything fit that season of my life—season one being Hawaii and comfortable and breathable beach pieces for long days and dresses for balmy nights."

The collection—composed of rompers, swimsuits, dresses and more—is also inspired by the Aloha state.