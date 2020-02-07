Who's the Boss? Matt Fraser Reminds Mom Angela He's in Charge During a Chaotic Family Dinner

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Feb. 7, 2020 6:00 AM
Too many cooks.
In this clip from Monday's all-new Meet the Frasers, Matt Fraser and Alexa Papigiotis' families come together for family dinner night. While Matt feels this get together "is always a joy," it appears that his beauty queen love doesn't feel the same way.
"Oh! The biggest joy," Alexa sarcastically quips.
To be fair, upon arriving at Matt and Alexa's home, moms Sharon Ciolli and Angela Fraser take over the kitchen and start ordering everyone around.
"It's just madness as soon as everyone walks in the door," Alexa adds in a confessional.
Ironically, someone is heard telling Alexa—in her own kitchen—"too many cooks spoil the soup."
"Our family's f--ked!" the Meet the Frasers medium jokes later on.
"They're so f--ked," Alexa agrees.
The wild dinner takes a hilarious turn when Angela accidentally calls Matt her husband's name. This Freudian slip forces Alexa to remind her future mother-in-law that she's merely Matt's employee, not his wife.
"What? No, I'm the boss of my department," the Fraser matriarch defends.
"You don't have a department!" Matt retorts. "What department do you run?"
According to Angela, she runs the complaints department for Matt's business.
"They complain about you! They don't complain about me," Matt says while laughing.
Be sure to watch this hilarious family dinner in the clip above!
