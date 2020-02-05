Hailey Bieber Shares the Hardest Part of Helping Justin Bieber Through His Health Issues

In sickness and in health...

When Hailey Bieber said her wedding vows to Justin Bieber, she meant them.

While the celebrity power couple has been open and honest about their marriage, the 23-year-old star is giving fans a deeper look into her relationship.

Speaking to Elle magazine for its March issue, which she is also the cover star for, Hailey discussed the early challenges of her marriage.

From understanding Justin's recent Lyme disease diagnosis to tying the knot to helping her husband during his personal mental health battle, the model laid it all on the table.

"When we first got married, we were just figuring out our life together," she told the publication. "I felt like putting a wedding in the middle of all of that would be really hectic and stressful."

Fans will recall the pair wed at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after getting engaged. The following year, they tied the knot again. The second time around, they went all out with a lavish ceremony in South Carolina.