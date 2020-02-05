Say Hello to Lea Michele's Fresh Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Getty Images/E! Illustration
by Jake Thompson | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 4:00 AM
Getty Images/E! Illustration
Got a song in your heart this Valentine's Day? Us too, which is why we were filled with glee when Lea Michele shared her gifts picks exclusively with E! News.
"It's really the thought that counts with any gift giving, so think of something they might really enjoy," says Lea. "And if you're stuck then find something you can do together like making dinner or a cooking class or sharing a great bottle of wine!"
The actress, singer, and author believes every day should be Valentine's Day because it's the perfect excuse to have a special day with your special someone. From quality cashmere pieces to luxurious sunglasses to personalized jewelry, there's no doubt Lea knows how to make the loved ones in her life feel special. Our favorite? Ordering a manicure or hair and makeup session from Glamsquad for a night out on the town, of course.
Check out Lea's picks below.
"HelloFresh is one of my favorite gifts because the recipient never has to think about what's for dinner and everything they need comes right to their doorstep! It's also a great date idea for cooking with a loved one, friends, or even family."
"I love Na'adam affordable cashmere pieces (available for men and women) because they are a great gift and a perfect staple piece to own."
"Order manicures, hair, and/or makeup for him or her before your special evening out."
"They have special options available to fit anyone's style because you can't go wrong with cute glasses!"
"Svelte metals are my favorite and I love the personalized aspect. I wear my LR hoops every day!"
"Vianel offers monogrammed/personalized yet trendy items ranging from travel cases to cosmetic bags to phone cases to jewelry trays. This is a great idea for guys and girls - they have the cutest stuff!"
"A great bottle of wine is a perfect and easy gift for Valentine's Day. I love Silver Oak wine (a favorite to gift or to share and enjoy together)."
