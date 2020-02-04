Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant: Look Back at the Teen Mom Star's Sweet Family Photos

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Feb. 4, 2020 11:50 AM

Kailyn Lowry

Jon Lloyd Jr. / @jonlloydjr

Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fourth child.

The Teen Mom star shared the big news via Instagram on Tuesday.

"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" Lowry wrote on the social network in part of the post. "I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy.  This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!" 

While the 27-year-old celebrity didn't reveal too many details about the birth plan, she did state her intent to have a home birth. She also joked she's "going for the starting five" in terms of how many kids she hopes to have. 

Lowry is already the proud parent to three children: Isaac (10), Lincoln (6) and Lux (2). Fans have watched the kiddos grow up on the MTV series and experience several major milestones.

Photos

Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Want to see some of the family's sweetest moments?

Check out the gallery.

Kailyn Lowry, Kids

Instagram

First Day of School

"First day back for all the kids," the reality star wrote in 2019. "4th, kindergarten & preschool!"

Kailyn Lowry, Kids

Instagram

Major Milestones

"We made it through the chaos of @theluxrussell's first art show & @thelincmarshall's last!" Lowry wrote back in 2019. "So many cute projects & a sign that we've hit yet another milestone. Next stop for Lincoln, KINDERGARTEN! One day, all the kids will focus & smile for a photo."

Kailyn Lowry, Kids

Instagram

A Super Family

Isaac, Lincoln and even Lux channeled their inner superheroes for Halloween 2018.

Kailyn Lowry, Kids

Instagram

Lots of Smiles

"Art show with my babies!!" Lowry captioned the 2018 photo.

Kailyn Lowry, Kids

Instagram

Kisses for Mom

Isaac gave his mom a sweet smooch on the cheek in this 2018 snap.

Kailyn Lowry, Kids

Instagram

Vacation Time

The proud mom and her kiddos enjoyed a trip to Jamaica in 2018.

Kailyn Lowry, Kids

Instagram

Soccer Stars

"This is what our Saturdays look like," the Teen Mom celeb captioned the 2017 pic.

Kailyn Lowry, Kids

Instagram

Trick-or-Treat

The kids went all out for Halloween 2017. Nice costumes, guys!

Kailyn Lowry, Kids

Instagram

Fun on the Farm

The mom and her trio enjoyed some fall festivities in 2017.

Kailyn Lowry, Kids

Instagram

Brotherly Love

The MTV star gave birth to her third child in 2017.

