Alex Rodriguez Is Every Dad Trying to Dance With His Daughter In First Ever TikTok

Alex Rodriguez is officially on TikTok.

The baseball star just pulled the ultimate dad move in his first ever post on the video app, which co-stars his 15-year-old daughter, Natasha. The video shows Rodriguez attempting the Renegade Challenge on the sidelines of Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, where the 2020 Super Bowlwas just held and where his love, Jennifer Lopez, dominated the Halftime Show with Shakira.

And where his teenage daughter slays the moves with ease, Rodriguez hilariously cannot keep up, so he does his own moves instead. And in true dad fashion, he was having a blast the whole time.

As he wrote in his caption, "Tashi told me this TikTok is the new big thing so I had to give it a try! She said this is what the kids call the #RenegadeChallenge. How'd I do?!?! Follow me on @tiktok at AROD13! I'll try not to embarrass myself."

And this isn't the only funny dancing video Rodriguez has shared this week.