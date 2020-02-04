Alex Rodriguez Is Every Dad Trying to Dance With His Daughter In First Ever TikTok

by kelli boyle | Tue., Feb. 4, 2020 10:51 AM
Alex Rodriguez is officially on TikTok.
The baseball star just pulled the ultimate dad move in his first ever post on the video app, which co-stars his 15-year-old daughter, Natasha. The video shows Rodriguez attempting the Renegade Challenge on the sidelines of Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, where the 2020 Super Bowlwas just held and where his love, Jennifer Lopez, dominated the Halftime Show with Shakira.
And where his teenage daughter slays the moves with ease, Rodriguez hilariously cannot keep up, so he does his own moves instead. And in true dad fashion, he was having a blast the whole time.
As he wrote in his caption, "Tashi told me this TikTok is the new big thing so I had to give it a try! She said this is what the kids call the #RenegadeChallenge. How'd I do?!?! Follow me on @tiktok at AROD13! I'll try not to embarrass myself."
And this isn't the only funny dancing video Rodriguez has shared this week.
The retired Yankees player spent the entire Super Bowl weekend gushing over Lopez, and as a result, his last three Instagram posts have all shown him dancing with the leading ladies in his life.
The first is the TikTok with Tashi. His post just before that came on Monday, when he shared a hilarious video of him trying to keep up with J.Lo, all of her Haltime Show dancers and the "On The Floor" choreography while taking on the #JLoSuperBowlChallenge.
As he wrote in the caption, "When Jen told me I could be a background singer, man, she wasn't kidding. Waaaay in the background. #CanYouFindMe #TallGuyWithShadesOn #jlosuperbowlchallenge." Sure enough, he's found in the back of the video holding microphone.
The third video was taken in the middle of Lopez's Halftime Show performance. The star took a selfie video while he jumped around excitedly with the crowd on the field to "On The Floor." As he said, "AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I'm so proud of you, Jen!"
This just goes to show that no one stans J.Lo quite as hard as A.Rod.
Jessica Simpson's Memoir Bombshells: Nick Lachey Divorce, Johnny Knoxville "Emotional Affair" and More
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?