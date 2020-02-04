Go Inside Jenna Dewan's Cozy California Home With Steve Kazee

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Feb. 4, 2020 9:58 AM
Jenna Dewan has a baby on the way—and a beautiful house to bring the little one home to.
The famed pro dancer teamed up with designer Erin Fetherston and AllModern, an e-tailer for modern furniture, to furnish her "dream home" with boyfriend Steve Kazee. "Officially done 'nesting; now, thanks to @allmodern and my talented friend, designer @erinfetherston! We just moved into our dream home and needed to furnish it FAST, so @allmodern was the perfect partner - a lot of stuff ships in just 2 days!" the star wrote on Instagram.
In photos of the finished home, fans can see Dewan's "warm, calm, chic" interior style come to fruition in nearly every detail of the design aesthetic, from the neutral tones used throughout to the array of textured pillows, rugs and blankets that just scream cozy. "In Jenna's case, they wanted the home to be as cozy as possible so I wanted to create areas throughout the home to foster intimacy and togetherness," Fetherston told AllModern.
Considering Dewan told AllModern her favorite way to spend time at home is by "cuddling with family and sharing in good conversations," there's plenty of space to do that in this house, whether it be on the beloved green velvet couch in the living room or on one of the many white outdoor couches by the pool.
"Jenna's home is designed for indoor-outdoor living," Fetherston explained. "I wanted to bring the outdoors in through an earthy color palette, like the moss green velvet Bobby Berk for A.R.T. Furniture in the living room. With all the windows, the eye has a seamless experience transitioning from inside the home to the views beyond." And what gorgeous views they are!
As this is a home for her and her longtime beau, she and Kazee were tasked with marrying their tastes.
"Steve likes a more minimalistic look and has amazing taste," she told AllModern. "I tend to go more feminine and mystical in my tastes, but we easily found a happy medium."
See it all for yourself in E!'s gallery below!
Nicole Gerulat
One of the things the star loves most about this bed is the built-in reading lights.
Nicole Gerulat
That green velvet couch and standout coffee table are two of Dewan's favorite AllModern pieces in her house.
Nicole Gerulat
Just looking at that couch makes us want to cuddle up with a blanket and book.
Nicole Gerulat
It looks like the star has plenty of seats for her growing family to dine together.
Nicole Gerulat
With a table like that, who can resist eating outside?
Nicole Gerulat
This shot of Dewan's backyard could double as a postcard.
Nicole Gerulat
It looks like this furry friend likes Dewan's backyard, which has enough seats for every visitor to get comfortable.
