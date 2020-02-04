Jon Gosselin Claims Kate Gosselin Is Preventing Son Collin From Seeing His Siblings

Jon Gosselin is giving an update on his and Kate Gosselin's eight kids.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star has claimed that there's a "tumultuous" relationship between the kids that live with him and the kids that live with his ex. During an interview on the First Class Fatherhood, posted to YouTube on Feb. 2, Jon talked about his divorce from Kate and how kids Hannah and Collin, two of the sextuplets, came to live with him.

"I've been going to court for 12 years, so it's not an easy battle," Jon said. "I had shared custody, I lost some kids, I had joint legal, I lost legal, I got legal back. When Hannah was 12 years old she wanted to live with me, so then I had to go get legal again, and then I got shared custody. And then, all of a sudden now, I got primary of her."

Jon explained that he's been through nine attorneys and that he's "probably spent" $1.3 million in court.

"I got sole custody of Collin, Kate has a no contact with him, so there's a whole bunch of stuff that happened with him," Jon shared. "So, I ended up with two, there could be more that come, so I have no idea. But, I mean, it's a long battle...I just didn't give up, I'm still not gonna give up."

The 42-year-old said that his and Kate's attorneys decided that custody is left up to their children.

"So, if they decide to go live with mom or they decide to live with dad, it's up to them," Jon explained. "We do have a guardian ad litem, so it's like having a third parent, if there is a dispute between mom and dad, they can always call the guardian ad litem and she is a representative of the court and the judge, so she can make a better decision if there's a dispute between mom and dad."

Jon said this has "changed everything."

When asked what the relationship is like between the kids that live with him and the kids that live with Kate, Jon shared, "Right now, it's very tumultuous, pretty much, because there's no contact between Collin and his other siblings. There's contact between Hannah and the other siblings."

"So, the problem right now is we have parent alienation and we have sibling alienation," Jon said, adding that the guardian ad litem is trying to "alleviate" that situation.

Jon also said he's trying to get family therapy and try to find some common ground.

You can find out what else Jon had to say about his family and relationship with Kate in the video above.

E! News has reached out to Kate for comment and she has not responded.

