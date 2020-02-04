Rihanna to Receive President's Award at 51st NAACP Image Awards

She's on a roll!

Rihanna will receive the prestigious President's Award during the 51st NAACP Image Awards. The musician and bonafide fashion mogul is following in the footsteps of Jay-Z who was honored with the award during the 50th NAACP Image Awards. The President's Award is given in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service, and Rihanna will be presented the honor from NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson.

"Rihanna has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking career as an artist and musician but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant," said Johnson in a statement. "From her business achievements through Fenty to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President's Award."

While most people know and love Rihanna for her music and business ventures, she's also quite the philanthropist.