Billie Eilish’s Brother Finneas O’Connell Reveals the Secret Sounds Mixed Into Her Songs

Finneas O'Connell is a musical genius, duh.

On Monday, Billie Eilish's older brother stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the 22-year-old Grammy-winning producer and songwriter broke down his process for host Jimmy Fallon, revealing that the brother-sister duo loves to incorporate everyday sounds into their music.

"So, I'll walk around with—just an iPhone will work—but sometimes I'll bring, like, a little mobile recorder and I'll just, like, if hear an interesting sound, I'll just record it," he said. "And then later, I'll listen through them and I'll go like, ‘I wonder how can I use that?'"

For Finneas, the method comes from wanting his music to have an original spin. "Well, I mean, because, like, computers and everything have gotten so much cheaper and accessible," he explained. "I feel like a lot of music producers have, like, the same toolbox. And I think, like, to me, as a producer, like, I want something to set my stuff apart."