Fran Drescher Recalls the Odd Request Donald Trump Made While On The Nanny

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald
by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Feb. 4, 2020 6:24 AM
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald
The flashy girl from Flushing once left Donald Trump a little flustered.
Way back when, in 1993, the now-president nabbed a guest spot on Fran Drescher's sitcom The Nanny, where he, naturally, played himself. Alas, being a rich friend of Charles Shaughnessy's Mr. Sheffield didn't necessarily please the 73-year-old. "I stood in this scene," Drescher recalled on Late Night With Seth Meyers, "and I said to the two of them, ‘All you millionaires are alike.' And "Peter [Jacobson], now my gay ex-husband, he got a note from his assistant, Donald Trump's assistant that said, ‘Mr. Trump is not a millionaire. He's a billionaire and we'd like you to change the script."
But the actress wasn't swayed that easily. "I thought that seemed too on the money because I know Fran would have described anyone who was rich as a millionaire," she confessed. "But to say billionaire seems like a specific choice. So we asked him if it would be OK if we wrote zillionaire. And he said that was fine."
Perhaps she and her ex will cash in on that note soon. "Peter somehow knew that he shouldn't throw that away and he has it framed in his office," she revealed to host Seth Meyers. "eBay!"
The beloved comedy followed the cheetah-print loving Fran Fine as she cared for (and lusted after) a wealthy producer's kids. And though it wrapped in 1999 after six seasons, it's making a comeback soon: Drescher is developing it into a Broadway musical along with her former husband and Crazy Ex Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom.
"Nobody is cast yet," Drescher and Jacobson said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "We're plotting, but we feel confident we will find a fabulous actress who is funny, charming and has a great voice."
"Of course I would do it myself," added the actress. "But we'd have to change the title to The Granny."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?