America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 Finalists Revealed

It's the time every student hates, but every reality TV viewers loves: finals. America's Got Talent: The Champions has reached the finals stage with six acts making it through to join the four Golden Buzzer recipients Angelina Jordan, Boogie Storm, Silhouettes and V.Unbeatable.

Despite his valiant effort, 7-year-old insult comic JJ Pantano was sent packing. The Australia's Got Talent finalist took jabs at Heidi Klum and the age difference between her partners and suggested in 10 years they could get together. "But no promises, you might be too old for me by then," he said. He also poked fun at Howie Mandel for having Meghan Markle on Deal or No Deal and how she became English royalty and in exchange America now has Alesha Dixon as an AGT judge. When he turned his attention to Simon Cowell, he didn't hold anything back.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2: See the Judge Panel

"Simon, I did find out that you want to be, like, cryogenically frozen when you die. Some of the things you've said on the show, I'm not sure you can get any older," Pantano said. "Looking at your face now, I think you've started the process already."

But it wasn't enough to get him through the to the finals. Below, meet the contestants who are still in the running to be crowned winner of America's Got Talent: The Champions.

GOLDEN BUZZER: Silhouettes

This dance group were runners-up on America's Got Talent.

GOLDEN BUZZER: V. Unbeatable

These acrobats came in fourth on America's Got Talent.

GOLDEN BUZZER: Boogie Storm

Boogie Storm came in third on Britain's Got Talent and participated in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

GOLDEN BUZZER: Angelina Jordan

This singer won Norske Talenter. She received the Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum.

Alexa Lauenburger

Alexa, a dog act, won Das Supertalent and was a finalist in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

Hans

Hans, a singer/dancer/accordionist, was a quarter-finalist on America's Got Talent.

Sandou Trio Russian Bar

These acrobats were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent.

Duo Transcend

This trapeze duo was a finalist on America's Got Talent.

Tyler Butler-Figueroa

A violinist, he was a finalist on America's Got Talent.

Marcelito Pomoy

This singer won Pilipinas Got Talent.

ELIMINATED: Junior Creative

This dance group won Myanmar's Got Talent.

ELIMINATED: Eddie Williams

This singer was a semi-finalist on Australia's Got Talent.

ELIMINATED: Mike Yung

Mike's a singer and former America's Got Talent semi-finalist.

ELIMINATED: Dan Naturman

The stand-up comic is a semi-finalist from America's Got Talent.

ELIMINATED: Paddy and Nico

These salsa dancers were on Britain's Got Talent, Britains Got Talent: The Champions and La France a un incroyable talent.

ELIMINATED: Quick Style

This dance group won Norske Talenter.

ELIMINATED: Luke Islam

Luke, a singer, was a semi-finalist on America's Got Talent.

ELIMINATED: Moses Concas

A harmonica player, he won Italia's Got Talent.

ELIMINATED: Collabro

This musical theatre group won Britain's Got Talent and also participated on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

ELIMINATED: Ben Hart

A magician, he came in third on Britain's Got Talent and went on to Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

ELIMINATED: Puddles Pity Party

This singing clown was on America's Got Talent.

ELIMINATED: Freckled Sky

The dance duo were on America's Got Talent.

ELIMINATED: Miki Dark

Miki Dark is a magician from Holland's Got Talent and La France a un incroyable talent.

ELIMINATED: Jack Vidgen

He's a singer who won Australia's Got Talent.

ELIMINATED: Oz Pearlman

He came in third on America's Got Talent.

ELIMANTED: Spencer Horsman

This escape artist was on America's Got Talent and La France a un incroyable talent.

ELIMINATED: Ben Blaque

A crossbow performer who has been on America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent.

ELIMINATED: Connie Talbot

Connie is a finalist from Britain's Got Talent and also participated in Britains's Got Talent: The Champions.

ELIMINATED: Voices of Service

This vocal group came in fifth on America's Got Talent.

ELIMINATED: Bars and Melody

They came in third on Britain's Got Talent and were finalists on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

ELIMINATED: Michael Grimm

He won America's Got Talent.

ELIMINATED: Christian and Percy

He was on America's Got Talent.

ELIMINATED: Emil Rengle

A dancer, he won Romanii au Talent.

ELIMINATED: Brian King Joseph

He's a violinist who came in third on America's Got Talent.

ELIMINATED: Duo Destiny

This acrobatic duo won Mam Talent!

ELIMINATED: Marc Spelmann and X

This magician was on Britain's Got Talent.

ELIMINATED: Ryan Niemiller

A comic, he came in third on America's Got Talent.

ELIMINATED: Dania Diaz

She's a magician from Got Talent Espana.

ELIMINATED: Strauss Serpent

A contortionist, he won L'Afrique a un Incroyable Talent.

ELIMINATED: JJ Pantano

This comedian comes from Australia's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

