America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 Finalists Revealed

It's the time every student hates, but every reality TV viewers loves: finals. America's Got Talent: The Champions has reached the finals stage with six acts making it through to join the four Golden Buzzer recipients Angelina Jordan, Boogie Storm, Silhouettes and V.Unbeatable.

Despite his valiant effort, 7-year-old insult comic JJ Pantano was sent packing. The Australia's Got Talent finalist took jabs at Heidi Klum and the age difference between her partners and suggested in 10 years they could get together. "But no promises, you might be too old for me by then," he said. He also poked fun at Howie Mandel for having Meghan Markle on Deal or No Deal and how she became English royalty and in exchange America now has Alesha Dixon as an AGT judge. When he turned his attention to Simon Cowell, he didn't hold anything back.