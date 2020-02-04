Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Shannen Doherty's fight isn't over.

Nearly three years after announcing she had gone into remission, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum sat down with ABC News to share a heartbreaking health update. "It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I have stage 4," she shared. "So my cancer came back and that's why I'm here." (In 2015, she revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.)

The 48-year-old revealed she's privately been battling the disease for more than a year, secretly keeping the diagnosis to herself while filming the reboot BH90210. "I don't think that I've processed it," Doherty, wed to Kurt Iswarienko, said. "It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?' And then I go, ‘Well why not me? Who else? Who else beside me deserves this?' None of us do. I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how am I going to tell my mom, my husband."