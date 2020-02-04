Ashley Graham Introduces Newborn Son and Details Home Birth During Emotional Video

Ashley Graham has someone she wants you to meet!

On Tuesday, the model gave the world a first glimpse at her newborn son, who she and husband Justin Ervin welcomed on January 18, during a heartwarming episode of her podcast Pretty Big Deal. Joined by Ervin, the new parents revealed that his name is Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin and recalled the day they welcomed their baby boy into the world.

Reflecting on the episode on Instagram, Graham wrote, "Couldn't hold back my tears on today's @prettybigdealpod episode. Nothing prepares you for just how magical and intense giving birth is," adding, "Holding my baby for the first time is a moment I'll never forget. Such a special moment in my life deserved a BIG announcement!"

While explaining how becoming a mom has changed her during the episode, Graham shared that she opted for a natural child birth and that the experience has left her feeling more confident than ever.