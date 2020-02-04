Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Make First Public Appearance Since Co-Star Drama

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
All appears to be well between Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.
Last night, the married couple made a public appearance together at The Sinner season three premiere in Los Angeles, marking their slow but steady return to the spotlight following the public drama with Timberlake's Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainright.
Biel, who starred in The Sinner's first season and is now one of the show's producers, walked the premiere's red carpet solo and met up with Timberlake inside the event, where they posed for photos.
The 7th Heaven alum looked as dapper as ever in a black and white plaid blazer, white button-up blouse, black pencil skirt, black pumps and dangling earrings. Her hair was styled in a sleek, loose bun on top of her head. Timberlake opted for a similar pattern, although his navy blue plaid suit was more subtle than his wife's blazer.
The pair looked as happy as ever in the photos, so it seems as if they have worked through their struggles.
In November, the singer made headlines when he was photographed holding hands with Wainwright during a group outing with the Palmer cast. In another photo of the night out in New Orleans, Wainwright's hand is seen resting on Timberlake's thigh.
A source told E! News at the time that "absolutely nothing going on between them," but a few weeks later, Timberlake took the narrative into his own hands by addressing the photos on Instagram. In his comments, he said the photos were the result of a drunken night where he acted irresponsibly, but maintained that there was nothing deeper going on between him and his co-star.
"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people that I love," he started off.
"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my costar" the star continued. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock; John Salangsang/Shutterstock
A source told E! News that Timberlake felt the public apology was necessary because of how public the drama was. Basically, he wanted to eat crow in an effort to make up for embarrassing Biel.
"He feels terrible that this happened and for putting Jessica through the public scrutiny," the source said. "He knows she doesn't deserve any of this and that he messed up."
As the insider continued, Timberlake "hopes by addressing what happened and apologizing to her publicly that they can put this behind them and start to move on. Justin feels like the story isn't dying and hopes this will be the end of it. He always tries to keep his private life private, but he knows he made a big mistake in public and now has to own up to it."
In the time since his apology, the couple (who got married in 2012 and share a 4-year-old son, Silas) have been seen happily getting dinner together and showing public displays of affection on Instagram. Yeah, they're good!