Cosmo Magazine Pulls The Bachelor Cover Due to Victoria F.'s White Lives Matter Campaign

This letter from the editor is hot off the presses.

Tonight's group date on The Bachelor took Peter Weber's suitors to Costa Rica, where the ladies were asked to pose in their bikinis for a chance to get featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine. Ultimately, Cosmo editor-in-chief Jessica Pels picked Victoria Fuller (who took a risk and kissed Peter during their photo shoot) as the lucky winner. But as Pels just revealed, those images won't actually make it to the printer after all.

In a letter titled "Why We're Not Publishing the Cosmo Bachelor Cover," Pels explains how a controversy involving Victoria helped the staff make their decision.

"As you probably know, the details about upcoming plot points on The Bachelor are as closely guarded as nuclear codes," she writes. "When my team and I flew down to Costa Rica for our challenge, we weren't told who our models were going to be. We didn't even meet them until we were all on camera on-set, ready to start our shoot."