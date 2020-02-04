Cliched Valentine’s Day Gifts, But Better

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There are certain categories we all tend to fall into when it comes to Valentine's Day gifts. Flowers, chocolate, lingerie, wine... they're all familiar trappings, and they're classics for a reason. But what if you gifted in these categories with a little bit of a twist?

For example, what if instead of the usual chocolates, you got gourmet truffles in a wine bottle-shaped box? Or if you're angling for flowers and lingerie, why not blend the two genres to get your beloved some incredibly comfy undies with a stunning rose print? Those classic candy conversation hearts? They come in a super squishy form for a little something different.

What we're saying is, embrace the cliche, just do it differently! We've found some goodies to get you started. Shop our selections below, and celebrate the day of love in a whole new (but still classic) way!