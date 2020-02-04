You're Invited to E!'s 2020 Oscar Brunch!

  • By
    &

by Carly Milne | Tue., Feb. 4, 2020 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: You're Invited to E!'s Oscar Brunch

NBC/E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Can you believe it? Hollywood's biggest night in film is finally upon us! And as we're counting down to the red carpet, we're going to be revealing all about how to have a stellar Oscar brunch!

Join Kristin Cavallari, Nina Parker and Brad Goreski around brunch time at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT Sunday, Feb. 9, as they talk all things Oscars, including everything you need to have a fabulous film celebration all your own. A celebrity chef will be on hand to share Oscar party menu tricks, with recipe hacks and wine pairings. You'll also learn insider tips and tricks on how to host your own Oscars party. And perhaps most importantly, a celebrity bartender will be on hand to make Best Picture-themed drinks. and our official Oscar brunch cocktail, the "Brunch Belin-E!"

But before you join us on Sunday, prep your space for your very own Oscars brunch by shopping the goodies below. Because your mimosas and omelettes deserve a little Hollywood glam!

Read

VOTE NOW! Be Our Red Carpet Stylist: Help Dress Zanna for Film's Biggest Night!

Caskata Ellington Shimmer Five Piece Place Setting

Showcase your cooking (or your stellar ability to order out) on this handmade set of dinnerware made of bone china, featuring gold and platinum accents across dinner, salad and bread plates, and a cup and saucer that's perfect for that after-brunch coffee.

You're Invited to E!'s Oscar Brunch
$320 Anthropologie
Matte Gold Silverware Set

Fancy brunch plates deserve fancy flatware, but you don't have to break the bank to make that happen. This set from Amazon comes with everything you need in this 20-piece set that's made of rust-resistant stainless steel. And it's dishwasher safe.

You're Invited to E!'s Oscar Brunch
$31 Amazon
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Sorrento Plus Double-Wall Coffee Glasses

Mugs are so last year. Go for these double-wall coffee glasses, which hold 12oz of your favorite rocket fuel in whatever form you take it. Each glass is mouth-blown and crafted to ensure whatever beverage you put in it stays the temperature you want it to.

You're Invited to E!'s Oscar Brunch
$172
Set of 8 $90 Sur la Table
Bistro Tile De La Creme Creamer

If you're going to do post-brunch coffee service, you should definitely have a proper creamer. Sporting fashionable bistro tiles with a hint of gold in all the right places, this creamer looks as fashionable as it is functional as it helps your guests top off their coffee in style.

You're Invited to E!'s Oscar Brunch
$12 Anthropologie
Libbey Cut Cocktails Structure Tumbler Glasses

Isn't it time for cocktails? Of course it is, and this tumbler set is ready to deliver your libations in style. Each 15.75oz glass is cut with Art Deco influences in mind, so every cocktail you serve looks like it belongs in the Louvre. Or showcased in your dining room. Whichever.

You're Invited to E!'s Oscar Brunch
Set of 4 $38 Amazon
Gatsby Carafe

Maybe this carafe is for serving cocktails, maybe it's for serving orange juice. Whatever you use it for, know that this glazed glass carafe is ready to show off your liquids and help you serve them in the most stylish way possible.

You're Invited to E!'s Oscar Brunch
$38 Anthropologie
Velvet Linen Napkins

Accent your new dinnerware with these stunning linen napkins, sporting a velvet border for a little added drama. They're handcrafted in India and made for any brunch that's worthy of red carpet attention.

You're Invited to E!'s Oscar Brunch
$50
$20 Sur la Table
Mother of Pearl Napkin Ring

Sure, you could let your napkins run around naked, but why do that when you could dress 'em up in this eye-catching mother of pearl napkin ring? It's a standout piece for a standout table setting.

You're Invited to E!'s Oscar Brunch
$6 Sur la Table
Chilewich Pressed Dahlia Placemat

And while we're on the subject of table setting accouterments, don't forget about place mats! These phthalate-free vinyl placemats are pressed in the image of a Dahlia and are both delicate and durable, suitable for use either indoors or outdoors. And the best part? It doesn't matter how messy your guests are, all you need to do to clean 'em is just wipe 'em down with a wet cloth.

You're Invited to E!'s Oscar Brunch
$11 Sur la Table
Imobaby Art Deco Long Table Runner

One more touch you can add to your table decor is this Art Deco table runner. It's made of polyester, so it'll be easy to clean in the event of any party fouls, and works on tables of any shape. Drape it in your dining room and be prepared for your guests to marvel at your timeless sense of style.

You're Invited to E!'s Oscar Brunch
$18 Amazon
Zumra Serving Bowl & Tongs

Take salad service to the next level with this serving set, featuring a stainless steel bowl with a matching set of tongs. Of course, it's not just for salad. You could also use it for pasta or any other family-style meal that you need to serve. Just make sure you hand wash it to keep it in its pristine shape.

You're Invited to E!'s Oscar Brunch
$78 Anthropologie
Rabbit Champagne Saber

Forget the cocktails. The closer it comes to showtime, the more you're going to want to pop champagne! Do so dramatically with this champagne saber, which will help you uncork your bubbly in style. (And remember: the goal is to open your champagne, not become an Instagram fail. So be careful!)

You're Invited to E!'s Oscar Brunch
$125 Bloomingdale's
La Rochere Bee Champagne Flutes

Now that you've got the champers flowing, you're going to want to pour it into a worthy flute. This set was made using a centuries-old glassmaking tradition from France, so you can feel doubly fancy as you raise a toast to the winners with your French bubbly in your French flute.

You're Invited to E!'s Oscar Brunch
Set of 6 $65 Sur la Table
Rogaska Expert Duo Decanter

If a sampling of wine is more your speed, this duo decanter will help you aerate your reds and whites with a chic, modern look. This set was mouth blown and handcrafted, not to mention, the first of its kind. So consider yourself a trendsetter if you nab this set!  

You're Invited to E!'s Oscar Brunch
$200 Bloomingdale's
Kate Spade New York Raise A Glass Acrylic Ice Bucket

Whether you need ice for your cocktails or you have some friends who like to cool their white wine the old fashioned way, you can corral your ice in this adorable, on-trend bucket that's BPA, phthalate and lead-free. 'Cause nobody likes drinking toxins. 

You're Invited to E!'s Oscar Brunch
$54 Bloomingdale's
Gold Art Deco Bar Cart

Having a fancy schmancy wine/ champagne/cocktail set-up means you should probably have a bar cart to show it all off. Grab this one not just because it falls in line with your Art Deco theme and has mirrored shelving, but also because it has four wheels, making it easy to roll around the room for simpler service.

You're Invited to E!'s Oscar Brunch
$170 World Market
Burkhead Pedestal Beverage Dispenser

Making a sangria, or just want a fun way to dispense some spa water or pellegrino? This decorative beverage dispenser will do the trick. Made of glass with a jar lid, it sits on a turned pedestal base, which makes for easier drink dispensing, especially when  brunch is winding down and everyone's had a few mimosas.

You're Invited to E!'s Oscar Brunch
$114
$55 Wayfair
O-Plus Decorative Tray

This mirrored metal tray is ready to take your snacks and pass 'em around during the show, and it'll do so in such a high-fashion way, nobody will notice those are Flamin' Hot Cheetoes in that one crystal dish. With a mirrored top and easy-carry handles, you can hand out popcorn with some added elegant flare. Speaking of...

You're Invited to E!'s Oscar Brunch
$32 Amazon
Popcorn Bucket

How could you have an Oscar brunch without a little popcorn? You can't! But don't pass a bowl around. Instead, put those fluffy kernels of goodness in their own melamine replica of a retro popcorn bag. And when you're done, just pop each one in the top rack of your dishwasher.

You're Invited to E!'s Oscar Brunch
$10 Sur la Table

Now that you're brunch ready, shop your February 2020 horoscope!

Watch the Oscars live on CTV Sunday, February 9 at 8/6MT!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, The Sinner Premiere

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Make First Public Appearance Since Co-Star Drama

Lupita Nyongo, Academy Awards, Oscars 2014, Best Dresses

See the Best Oscars Dresses to Ever Hit the Red Carpet, Because They Deserve All the Awards

Neil Patrick Harris, 2015 Academy Awards, Underwear

You Have to See the Oscars' Most Awkward Moments Ever

Oscar nominated homes, Knives Out

Go Inside the Homes Featured in Parasite, Joker and More 2020 Oscars Nominees

Alex Rodriguez Calls Halftime Show "Enormous & Inspiring"

DJ Khaled: J.Lo & Shakira's Halftime Show Is "Legendary"

Terry Bradshaw Teases E!'s "Bradshaw Bunch" at 2020 Super Bowl

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Oscars , 2020 Oscars , Red Carpet , Shopping , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.