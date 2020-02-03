This Super Bowl-Winning Chiefs Player Celebrated By Paying for 100 Dog Adoption Fees

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020

Derrick Nnadi

It's all about giving back! 

After winning the biggest game of their career, mostly athletes choose to treat themselves to lavish gifts, but not Chiefs player Derrick Nnadi. After winning the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday night, the NFL star revealed that he decided to celebrate by giving back to the community. Thanks to Nnadi, every dog at the KC Pet Project animal shelter is free to adopt. 

"All my life I always wanted a dog," Nnadi told CNN. "Growing up I didn't have a pet, my parents didn't really allow pets." Nnadi explained that his childhood was the reason he decided to pay the adoption fees for more than 100 dogs at the shelter. He also explained that getting his first dog, Rocky, during his senior year of college really inspired him to recognize the bond that you can create with an animal. 

"When I first got [Rocky], he was very timid," Nnadi shared. "It made me think of how other animals, whether they're owned or in a shelter, are feeling scared and alone."

That's the reason that he decided to partner with the non-profit animal shelter located in  Kansas City, Missouri, in a partnership with the Derrick Nnadi Foundation. In fact, this partnership goes back much further than just the Super Bowl.  At the beginning of the season, Nnadi made a promise that for every Chiefs win this season, he would pay for a dog's adoption fee.

He then upped the ante when his team made the Super Bowl and agreed to pay for every dog's adoption fees if they won. The average adoption fee for each dog is $150 just to put it in perspective. "I've never been a champion before," Nnadi shared. "All the years of me playing football, that first time honestly feels like the best day of my life." 

