View Sunny Hostin's Splurge-Worthy Valentine's Day Gift Guide

ABC/E! Illustration
by Jake Thompson | Tue., Feb. 4, 2020 3:30 AM
"My best advice for gift giving on Valentine's Day is to give something that the recipient wouldn't necessarily get for themselves," shared Sunny Hostin exclusively with E! News. "It's a great way to show you care and treat them to something they may not ordinarily splurge on."
And splurge we will, fab friends! The Emmy winner, renowned lawyer, journalist and The View cohost—who can also add author to her résumé when her debut novel Summer on the Bluffs drops June 16 (available now for pre-order)—is all for celebrating the people she loves by making them feel extra appreciated through a thoughtful keepsake.
Lucky for us, she sat down and shared a range of tasteful and creative gift-giving solutions for Cupid's big day. From a luxury spa day to an oh-so-chic tote bag to customizable cookware and the must-have lipsticks, we've got the skinny so you don't have to. Our favorite? This Paint'N Pour class pass that makes the gift enjoyable by all parties.
Check out her picks below.
"I absolutely love Samira's jewelry. The fringe bracelet is stunning and a really special gift for a loved one. She also made my sun necklace, which you'll see me wearing frequently on The View!"
"Nothing is more relaxing than unplugging and taking a moment to yourself. Who can pass up some pampering?" Score at spot at Sunny's fave the Guerlin Spa at the Plaza Hotel, or book an in-home massage via Soothe.
"There's no better way to celebrate the people you love than to get a them gift that you can enjoy together. Plus, who doesn't love a little rosé? I know I do!"
"You can't go wrong with this classic Frame staple bag that fits seamlessly into any wardrobe. The soft pink is chic and effortlessly feminine."
"For the chef in your life who loves a little flair! I love these pots and pans because they have customizable colors at an accessible price point."
"Symbolically adopt an animal. If you know me, you know how much I love animals. Your loved one will be thrilled that you've donated to a great cause in their honor."
"I'm obsessed with these. They look great with all skin tones!"
"Broadway shows like Ain't Too Proud make for a perfect New York date night."
"I love cuddling up with a good book. This is one of my favorites!"
Don't forget to pre-order Sunny Hostin's debut novel Summer on the Bluffs out in stores June 16!
