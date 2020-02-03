Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster Link Arms in Disneyland

No need for sweetener because this new sighting of Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster is already adorable.

Over the weekend, the Grammy winner was spotted with the Social House performer at the happiest place on Earth—Disneyland. According to a source, the two were at the Calif. amusement park with a couple for about two hours and were seen enjoying many of thrill rides, including in the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area and the Guardians of the Galaxy ride.

Per the photos, Foster and Grande walked arm in arm and the songstress also linked arms with her gal pal as she walked through the park in high-heeled platform booties. The star was seen staying close to Foster during the night, according to the source, and they looked "very attentive and relaxed in each other's company."

Speculation over their status first sparked after they collaborated on the track "Boyfriend" and its music video, both released in August. The pair raised eyebrows with their on-screen makeout and seemed to get a little flirty in behind-the-scenes footage.