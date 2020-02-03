Love & Hip Hop's Erica Mena Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Safaree

Babies are a blessing!

Power couple Erica Mena and Safaree have welcomed a new baby girl into their growing family. The musician shared the excited news on Instagram while holding his baby girls tiny little hand. "These pass 24 hrs have been an adventure to say the least!!" he shared with his followers. "I'm a part of the #girldad club now. Perfection is here."

Turns out, Safaree had to cancel a show due to his wife's water breaking. He posted a photo of him on a plane on his Instagram stories and apologized to fans for the inconvenience. "Sorry to everyone who came out to see me in Rhode Island last night," he captioned the photo. "But as I was getting ready to leave my wife's water broke."

Obviously the birth of his daughter was his number one priority, and from the looks of his post, baby girl and mommy are happy, healthy and thriving. This is the couples first child together, and Erica is also mom to a son named King Conde.