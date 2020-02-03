Sheryl Sandberg Is Engaged 5 Years After Husband's Death

When you know, you know.

Congratulations are in order for Facebook COO and Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead author Sheryl Sandberg. The businesswoman and leadership powerhouse just announced that her beau Tom Bernthal popped the question, and she said yes. "Engaged!!! @tom_bernthal, you are my everything. I could not love you more," she wrote alongside a sweet black and white photo of the pair on Instagram.

Sandberg was previously married to Dave Goldberg who died in 2015 of an arrhythmia while on vacation with Sandberg in Mexico. The couple had two children together. Sandberg eventually found love with Bernthal after being introduced by her brother-in-law Rob Goldberg. Bernthal is the founder and CEO of the Los Angeles-based strategic consulting agency Kelton Global, and the couple has been dating since last spring.

"They just clicked right away and have been completely committed to each other since they met," a source told PEOPLE about the couples instant connection.