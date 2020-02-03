EXCLUSIVE!

See Hans Make a Flashy America's Got Talent: The Champions Announcement

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

He's running. In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of America's Got Talent: The Champions season two semi-finals, Hans makes it official: He's gunning for the top spot on AGT. Not only is he running to be the champ, but he's kicking things off by playing right to judge Heidi Klum with a classic German sing along to "Danke Schoen."

Klum is clearly thrilled. But is the larger-than-life contestant really just going to play his accordion and sing the classic tune? Not so fast.

Click play on the video above to get a preview of the action.

Hans, a contestant on season 13 of America's Got Talent, has performed his cabaret act to audiences around the globe, hitting stages in Australia, across Europe and the United Kingdom. He's one of the few acts still in the running on season two of America's Got Talent: The Champions.

Photos

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2: See the Judge Panel

See who else is going for the title below.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

GOLDEN BUZZER: Silhouettes

This dance group were runners-up on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

GOLDEN BUZZER: V. Unbeatable

These acrobats came in fourth on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

GOLDEN BUZZER: Boogie Storm

Boogie Storm came in third on Britain's Got Talent and participated in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

Article continues below

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

GOLDEN BUZZER: Angelina Jordan

This singer won Norske Talenter. She received the Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Junior Creative

This dance group won Myanmar's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Eddie Williams

This singer was a semi-finalist on Australia's Got Talent.

Article continues below

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Mike Yung

Mike's a singer and former America's Got Talent semi-finalist.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Dan Naturman

The stand-up comic is a semi-finalist from America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Paddy and Nico

These salsa dancers were on Britain's Got Talent, Britains Got Talent: The Champions and La France a un incroyable talent.

Article continues below

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Quick Style

This dance group won Norske Talenter.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Luke Islam

Luke, a singer, was a semi-finalist on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Moses Concas

A harmonica player, he won Italia's Got Talent.

Article continues below

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Collabro

This musical theatre group won Britain's Got Talent and also participated on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Ben Hart

A magician, he came in third on Britain's Got Talent and went on to Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Puddles Pity Party

This singing clown was on America's Got Talent.

Article continues below

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Freckled Sky

The dance duo were on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Miki Dark

Miki Dark is a magician from Holland's Got Talent and La France a un incroyable talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Jack Vidgen

He's a singer who won Australia's Got Talent.

Article continues below

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Oz Pearlman

He came in third on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMANTED: Spencer Horsman

This escape artist was on America's Got Talent and La France a un incroyable talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Ben Blaque

A crossbow performer who has been on America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent.

Article continues below

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Connie Talbot

Connie is a finalist from Britain's Got Talent and also participated in Britains's Got Talent: The Champions.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Voices of Service

This vocal group came in fifth on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Bars and Melody

They came in third on Britain's Got Talent and were finalists on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

Article continues below

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Michael Grimm

He won America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Christian and Percy

He was on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Emil Rengle

A dancer, he won Romanii au Talent.

Article continues below

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Brian King Joseph

He's a violinist who came in third on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Hans

Hans, a singer/dancer/accordionist, was a quarter-finalist on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Sandou Trio Russian Bar

These acrobats were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent.

Article continues below

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Duo Destiny

This acrobatic duo won Mam Talent!

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Duo Transcend

This trapeze duo was a finalist on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Tyler Butler-Figueroa

A violinist, he was a finalist on America's Got Talent.

Article continues below

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Marc Spelmann and X

This magician was on Britain's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Ryan Niemiller

A comic, he came in third on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Alexa Lauenburger

Alexa, a dog act, won Das Supertalent and was a finalist in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

Article continues below

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Dania Diaz

She's a magician from Got Talent Espana.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Strauss Serpent

A contortionist, he won L'Afrique a un Incroyable Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

JJ Pantano

This comedian comes from Australia's Got Talent.

Article continues below

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Marcelito Pomoy

This singer won Pilipinas Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

Latest News

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Proposal Gets Rejected on Live TV

See Hans' Campaign to Win "America's Got Talent: The Champions"

Erica Mena, Safaree

Love & Hip Hop's Erica Mena Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Safaree

Terry Bradshaw Teases E!'s "Bradshaw Bunch" at 2020 Super Bowl

"Below Deck Sailing Yacht" Stars' Craziest Guest Stories

The Good Place

These Were the Hardest Scenes for The Good Place Cast to Shoot in the Series Finale

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Take a Tour of Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Gorgeous 180-Foot Ship!

TAGS/ America's Got Talent , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , VG , Entertainment , Reality TV , Heidi Klum
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.