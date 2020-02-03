EXCLUSIVE!

Jason Kennedy Welcomes Terry Bradshaw to the E! Family at the 2020 Super Bowl

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 10:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Last week, E! unveiled preliminary details about The Bradshaw Bunch, a working title for its latest upcoming docu-series starring NFL icon and sportscaster Terry Bradshaw. The show, currently set for a summer 2020 premiere, will give fans a look into longtime pro quarterback's home and family life.

During Sunday night's Super Bowl LIV, Bradshaw spoke to E!'s Jason Kennedy about the new series exclusively while on the field at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. Before praising the arena's "perfect" setup—in the interview clip above, he encourages Kennedy to take note of how close viewers are to the field, where "they'd be back another 50 yards" at other stadiums—the Pro Football Hall of Famer tells him what audiences can expect from the show.

"It's going to be embarrassing," he joked, explaining that his family has already filmed the series' inaugural episode.

Read

New E! Series The Bradshaw Bunch Follows NFL Superstar Terry Bradshaw Home to Oklahoma

"The pilot's hysterical," Bradshaw continues, adding that his wife Tammy's career in radiology doesn't generally make for too much "clowning around" on their ranch in Oklahoma. His children—Rachel, Lacey and Erin—contribute a very different mood.

"I've got three crazy daughters. So, it's fun," he laughs, echoing a statement included in E!'s recent premiere announcement.

"I'm excited and a little nervous to let the world see the crazy life I share with Tammy and our girls," said Bradshaw. "I never know what will happen next around here between Rachel, Lacey and Erin...I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it's nothing compared to having three girls."

Check out the interview clip above for more details!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Couples

Jana Kramer Says Mike Caussin Broke a "Boundary" in Their Marriage

Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey, Jessica Simpson

Watch Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey's Awkward Reaction to Jessica Simpson Mention

Adam Glick, Pop of the Morning

You Won't Believe How Much the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Ship Costs

DR. OZ, DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER, AND MOON ANGELL

Dog the Bounty Hunter Comes Clean About Those Engagement Rumors

America's Got Talent: The Champions, Hans

See Hans Make a Flashy America's Got Talent: The Champions Announcement

Erica Mena, Safaree

Love & Hip Hop's Erica Mena Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Safaree

Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O'Neal Says Kobe Bryant's Death Is "Always Going to Hurt"

TAGS/ Super Bowl , 2020 Super Bowl , Jason Kennedy , Football , Sports , Family , Reality TV , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.