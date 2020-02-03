Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces Hamilton Film: Get the Details

Mat Hayward/Getty Images for The Latinx House
It's the moment we've all been waiting for.
Lin-Manuel Miranda is finally bringing his highly acclaimed Broadway musical to the big screen. The playwright and composer announced the huge news on his Twitter with a cute gif to get fans excited for the newest project. "Disney presents: Hamilton," he wrote alongside all the major details. "With The Original Broadway Cast. Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre. In A Theater Near You. October 15, 2021."
The play garnered a record breaking 16 Tony nominations and won 11. For those unaware of the star power present in this musical, the original cast included Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, along with Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom, Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan and Anthony Ramos just to name a few!
Miranda will once again be taking the reigns and is producing alongside Jeffrey Seller and Thomas Kail.
"Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that Hamilton was hailed as an astonishing work of art. All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience," Robert A. Iger, chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement to The Wrap. "And we're thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world."
"I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with the legendary Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney collaborations–‘The Little Mermaid,' ‘Beauty and The Beast,' ‘Aladdin,'" Miranda also shared in a statement. "I'm so proud of what Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of ‘Hamilton'–a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater. We're excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of ‘Hamilton' to the largest audience possible."
The only sad part is that the film won't hit theaters until the end of 2021. For those still looking for another Miranda project to enjoy in the meantime, the film version of his first Broadway musical "In the Heights" will be released on June 26.