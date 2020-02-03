Louis Tomlinson Slams BBC Reporter After "Painfull" Interview

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 9:01 AM
You live and you learn.
Former One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson has been back in action promoting his new work and his solo album Walls. The stars return to the music scene comes after recently losing both his mom in 2016 and his sister in 2019. Although the star has shared with fans briefly about his grief, he's chosen to express his pain on his own terms.
Unfortunately, in an interview with BBC Breakfast Show on Monday, Louis called out the program for what he deemed an attempt at using his pain to gain viewers. "Defo wont be going on there again Haha! Love to all my fans for always having my back," he tweeted out after the interview.
That tweet caught the attention of one of the hosts from the program Dan Walker, who pressed Louis on what his exact issues with the interview were. Louis pulled no punches when it came to calling out the host.
"I was upset that you continued to ask me about my grief," he wrote honestly. "It goes without saying how hard it is to lose both people so close to me. The least I ask is that you respect my decision of not wanting to be asked in interviews about something so painfull."
He continued, "I'm lucky enough to have a creative outlet for me to talk about grief this doesn't however give you the right to talk about it for gossip purposes."
While it's very clear that he was upset about the outcome of the interview, he wanted to end his response on a positive note for fans. "Anyway f--k the negativity now," he tweeted. "It's been a siiiiick week."
