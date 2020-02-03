Louis Tomlinson Slams BBC Reporter After "Painfull" Interview

You live and you learn.

Former One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson has been back in action promoting his new work and his solo album Walls. The stars return to the music scene comes after recently losing both his mom in 2016 and his sister in 2019. Although the star has shared with fans briefly about his grief, he's chosen to express his pain on his own terms.

Unfortunately, in an interview with BBC Breakfast Show on Monday, Louis called out the program for what he deemed an attempt at using his pain to gain viewers. "Defo wont be going on there again Haha! Love to all my fans for always having my back," he tweeted out after the interview.

That tweet caught the attention of one of the hosts from the program Dan Walker, who pressed Louis on what his exact issues with the interview were. Louis pulled no punches when it came to calling out the host.