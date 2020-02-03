Jessica Simpson Recalls Getting Back Together With John Mayer "Close to 9 Times"

It seems gravity kept pulling John Mayer and Jessica Simpson back together.

While it's been more than a decade since the two performers were a Hollywood item, their names are back together in the headlines thanks to the fashion mogul's soon-to-be released memoir, Open Book. In the book, available Tuesday, Simpson has tackled very personal topics, including her history of diet pill use, what led her to quit drinking and the sexual abuse she suffered as a child.

The star also addressed her relationships with celebrity men, including Mayer, who famously likened her to "sexual napalm" in a 2010 Playboy interview. "Again and again, he told me he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally," Simpson wrote in her memoir, via People.

However, the nature of their relationship took a toll on the pop star. "I constantly worried that I wasn't smart enough for him," she shared in her book, noting she sometimes had someone check the spelling and grammar of her texts to him. "He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win."

As a result of feeling unsure of herself, "My anxiety would spike and I would pour another drink," she wrote. "It was the start of me relying on alcohol to mask my nerves."