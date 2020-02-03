The First Trailer for Marvel's Disney+ TV Shows Left Fans Shook

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 6:09 AM

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision

YouTube

How do you reveal footage from TV shows set in the same world as the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe? During the Super Bowl, of course. Disney+ unveiled the first footage from the streaming platform's upcoming Marvel TV shows and fans, well, they were stoked.

The 30-second spot, which you can see below, features the first footage from The Falcon and the Winter Solider, WandaVision and Loki. Along with the spot, Disney released new series descriptions and premiere dates for the upcoming shows.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is up first and takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. In the new series coming fall 2020, Sam Wilson aka Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) teak up for a "global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience." Kari Skogland directs with Malcolm Spellman as head writer.

Photos

All the Greatest Superhero Costumes on TV—Ranked From Super Tragic to Super Epic!

The most confusing parts of the trailer come from WandaVision. See for yourself.

According to the description, the show "blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems." Matt Shakman directs with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. WandaVision's clips feature all sorts of sitcom-like scenes spanning decades. There's also a comic book-accurate costume for Scarlett Witch.

Look for WandaVision on Disney+ in late 2020.

Loki, which features Tom Hiddleston as the title role, takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. That's pretty much all we know. Kate Herron directs with Michael Waldron as head writer. The clip features Loki…in prison? This premieres sometime in 2021.

See the trailer above.

