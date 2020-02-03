Watch Alex Rodriguez's Daughter Natasha Became An E! News Reporter At the 2020 Super Bowl

It's safe to say Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's modern family are the real champions of the 2020 Super Bowl.

During her instantly iconic halftime performance, the superstar singer surprised fans when she brought her 11-year-old daughter on stage to lend her impressive vocals to "Let's Get Loud." Meanwhile, back on the field, the retired athlete's daughter Natasha was showing off her talent as a budding reporter. During an exclusive interview with E! News' Jason Kennedy, the 15-year-old took hold of the mic and expertly grilled her dad on the game and his fiancee's upcoming show.

"How's the day going for you?" she oh-so-professionally asked the former Yankee, to which he cooly responded, "Natasha, it's going fantastic. It's going to be an epic day. Perfect weather right here in Miami."

Epic was an understatement. With help from Shakira, J Balvin and Bad Bunny, J.Lo shut the place down in a concert we'll certainly be talking about for years to come.