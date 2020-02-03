Donald Trump Doesn’t Know Which State The Kansas City Chiefs Are From—And The Internet Is Confused

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 5:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Donald Trump

Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Kansas? Missouri. Tomato? Tomahto.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump's celebratory 2020 Super Bowl tweet was all anyone could talk about after the big game—that and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's electric Halftime performance, of course. Taking to social media to congratulate the Kansas City Chiefs on their win, he mistakenly confused their home state of Missouri with Kansas.

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game," his tweet began, "and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!" His tweet has since been updated to give Missouri a shout-out instead of Kansas.

After the president's Twitter mistake, people couldn't help but comment on the mishap. "I can tell… You must be a huge Fan of the team," one Twitter user said. Another chimed in with, "Aren't you going to congratulate the San Francisco 49ers for their great effort and all of the people of the great state of Washington?" One person wrote, "They must not teach geography in those rich kid schools."

Photos

Super Bowl 2020: Most Talked About Moments

Once Trump updated the tweet, several people were quick to point out that the damage had already been done. "Deleted, but not forgotten," one person tweeted. "Too late bro…" another wrote. Someone else added, "We saw the first tweet."

Noting the permanence of the Internet, another person said, "Tweets are forever things. No take backsies."

Trump's tweet wasn't the only viral moment from Super Bowl LIV. Another meme-worthy moment happened during the game when a fan was caught taking a snooze in the first quarter. Documented by a neighboring attendee, the "Super Bowl Sleeper," as he was later dubbed, can be seen leaning against the Hard Rock Stadium wall asleep as his excited seatmates cheer on the Chiefs and the 49ers.

Like Trump, this moment also received some hilarious commentary from Twitter. "You gotta be rich to spend $1500 plus on a super bowl ticket just to sleep at the game." Impressed by his nap skills, another wrote, "No sleep mask. No ear plugs. No weighted blanket. Pure talent. #Respect."

Relive the other Super Bowl moments that people couldn't stop talking about here.

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision

The First Trailer for Marvel's Disney+ TV Shows Left Fans Shook

Nicole Scherzinger, Paula Abdul, Shakira

Nicole Scherzinger Has the Best Response After Paula Abdul Confuses Her With Shakira at 2020 Super Bowl

Maria Fraser, Meet the Frasers 105

Matt Fraser Sets His Sister Up On a Blind Date & It's Not Love At First Sight

Alex Rodriguez, Natasha Alexander Rodriguez

Watch Alex Rodriguez's Daughter Natasha Became An E! News Reporter At the 2020 Super Bowl

Kobe Bryant Remembered By Lakers at Staple Center

Alex Rodriguez Spills Details on Jennifer Lopez's 2020 Super Bowl Prep

Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, 2020 Super Bowl, Party Pics

Go Inside the Star-Studded Super Bowl 2020 Parties

TAGS/ Donald Trump , 2020 Super Bowl , Twitter , Viral , Super Bowl , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.