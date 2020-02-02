How Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Honored Kobe Bryant During the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopezand Shakira showed up and showed out on Sunday night.

The dynamic duo commanded the Hard Rock stadium in Miami, as soon as they stepped foot on stage to perform during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show. And as expected, both artists shut it down as they both played their iconic hits.

During tonight's epic performance, the two superstars took a moment to honor the late Kobe Bryant, who died exactly one week ago. The NBA legend, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others all passed away due to a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

In the middle of J.Lo's set, she and her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, performed "Let's Get Loud."

While the moment certainly wowed the crowd and everyone else sitting at home, eagle-eyed fans noticed that a large cross illuminated on the field. The colors purple and gold also lit up, which was an homage to Kobe's longtime basketball team, the Los Angeles Lakers.