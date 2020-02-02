Lady Gaga and More Stars React to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira scored big on Sunday night.

The Latina legends came to slay and put on the performance of the year during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The dynamic duo gave a performance of a lifetime, as they both belted out their hit songs, brought on major celebrity guests, did epic outfit changes and more.

And us mere morals weren't the only ones who loved the halftime show performance. Lady Gaga, Pink, Donatella Versace and many more celebrities couldn't get enough of their stellar show on Sunday night.

"@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time," Gaga shared on Twitter. "Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women."

"Yes! Halftime was JOY!!!!!!!!! Yes!!!!! @shakira @JLo everything that's yes," Pink wrote on social media.