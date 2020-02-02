Lady Gaga and More Stars React to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 6:10 PM
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira scored big on Sunday night.
The Latina legends came to slay and put on the performance of the year during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The dynamic duo gave a performance of a lifetime, as they both belted out their hit songs, brought on major celebrity guests, did epic outfit changes and more.
And us mere morals weren't the only ones who loved the halftime show performance. Lady Gaga, Pink, Donatella Versace and many more celebrities couldn't get enough of their stellar show on Sunday night.
"@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time," Gaga shared on Twitter. "Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women."
"Yes! Halftime was JOY!!!!!!!!! Yes!!!!! @shakira @JLo everything that's yes," Pink wrote on social media.
Additionally, people were blown away when J.Lo's 11-year-old daughter, Emme, joined her and Shakira onstage. Singing "Let's Get Loud" with her famous mom, the two shut it down.
"The choreo.... the throwback songs.... the production... Emme's surprise appearance. Incredible," Ryan Seacrest shared. "JLo's daughter Emme and Shakira on the drums," Padma Lakshmi expressed on Twitter.
Donatella shared on Instagram, "WOOWW!! What a show!! Two incredibly talented women on stage tonight... Bravissime Shakira and Jennifer!! So exciting!"
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Of course, Lopez's fiancé proved to be her number one fan. Alex Rodriguez posted an adorable video of him dancing and smiling, as his soon-to-be wife shut down the stage with Shaki.
"AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT," he wrote on Twitter. "Wow, that was so fun! I'm so proud of you, Jen!"
The halftime show was lost on the two Latina legends. J.Lo touched on the importance of the show back in September, when she and Shakira were announced as the Halftime Show headliners.
"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," J.Lo said in a statement at the time. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."
If anything, Jennifer felt like she took home an Oscar after learning about her 2020 Super Bowl performance.
"It's like winning the Oscar," she said on a CBS Sunday Morning interview in December. "It's the biggest show that there is. It has the biggest audience. You get to have like this big production. You don't get to do that on tour. Everything's like, budget-conscious and 'You can do this and you can do that.' It's a different experience and I think it's just like a fantasy for all musical artists to be able to play the Super Bowl and have like that 12 minutes of an amazing show. I don't know. There's just something exhilarating about it."
J.Lo can say that again!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?