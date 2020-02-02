How Jennifer Lopez Stays Calm During Major Events, Like Her 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

E! News: For most people, they get to solely focus on the Super Bowl. But not you— You have awards show season, Marry Me, you have all of these things going on. Is it a handicap for you or is it something that drives you even more?

Jennifer Lopez: It has been like that for the past few years, where it's been non-stop, non-stop, non-stop. I've gotten used to that pace... multitasking. I think most women are good at multitasking, anyway. I feel like it's doable... I had it all very planned out in my mind, exactly how I needed to do it, so it could be great.

E! News: You have given us some of the best collaborations. And now, you're collaborating with another global superstar, Shakira. It must be hard collaborating with someone who also has a vision.

JL: It's usually just one person who does the Super Bowl. They invite people or have guest stars, and we kind of have to figure out how the two of us both do it together. That's been a challenge for sure, but I also feel like, she's gonna give you the best of Shakira and I'm gonna give you the best of J.Lo, and together we're gonna try to do something that is really exciting for everybody... entertaining and very indicative of who we are.