Cardi B, Offset, Paul Rudd and Other Celebs Spotted at Super Bowl 2020

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 5:15 PM
Cardi B and husband Offset were among several celebs spotted at the 2020 Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.
The "Money" rapper posted on her Instagram Story a video of Demi Lovato's highly-praised National Anthem performance. Offset also posted videos on his Instagram Story, including a clip of him and his wife sitting in a VIP box, writing, "It's been 4 years since I met the woman of my life." He also said he bet $50,000 on the Chiefs.
The couple was later shown on the jumbotron.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z were also spotted at the stadium, sitting together with their eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 8, and watching Lovato's performance. Earlier, Jay-Z and the couple's little girl were photographed walking on the field before the game. Bey also posted photos from the Super Bowl on her Instagram page.
Other celebs seen at the Super Bowl: Emily Ratajkowski and Alex Rodriguez, fiancé of halftime show co-headliner Jennifer Lopez.
Paul Rudd, who is rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers, attended the game with his buddies Jeremy Renner and Miles Teller. Rudd, who starred with Renner in last year's Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, grew up in the Kansas City, KS suburb of Lenexa.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The trio is ready to cheer on their favorite teams!
David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock
But first, lemme take a selfie...
David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock
The father-daughter duo enjoy a sweet moment on the field before the game starts.
Article continues below
Instagram / Offset
The two watch the Super Bowl from a VIP box.
Elsa/Getty Images
The 27-year-old star delivers an incredible National Anthem performance.
Matt York/AP/Shutterstock
Touchdown! The supermodel plays on the field ahead of the kickoff.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
A-Rod hits the field with his teenage daughter, ahead of the game.
Instagram / Matthew McConaughey
The couple that matches together, stays together! The longtime pair look ready for the 2020 Super Bowl celebrations.
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
The "Press" rapper takes the stage at the Vewtopia Music Festival at Marlin's Park in Miami.
Article continues below
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MCM
The socialite shows off her skills at the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl Event on Saturday evening.
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MCM
Ciara steals the show with her chic jersey dress at the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl party at SLS Miami.
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MCM
Diddy and DJ Khaled are all smiles on the red carpet as they attend the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl bash.
Article continues below
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest
Name a more iconic trio! The country duo Dan + Shay perform with Demi Lovato at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Halsey gives a knock-out performance at Night Two of BUDX Miami by Budweiser.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T
The Oscar winner lights up the room in a flashy bodysuit at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night event.
Article continues below
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T
Couple goals! The dynamic duo step out in style at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night party.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T
Dapper as ever! Foxx steps onto the carpet in a grey tailored suit at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night affair.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AT&T
The Riverdale stars hit up the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night event in Miami.
Article continues below
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T
Double trouble! The two look sleek and chic in their stylish ensembles at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night celebration.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AT&T
The Marvel star is all smiles at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night celebration.
Wheels Up
Fieri attends the Wheels Up Super Saturday Tailgate party in Miami.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics
Three's a party! Meek Mill poses with Jay-Z and Yo Gotti at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday. The trio pays homage to the late Kobe Bryant.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics
The Upside actor raises his Kobe jersey for all to see at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics
Strike a pose! The models show off their love and support for Bryant at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics
During his performance at Fanatics Super Bowl Party, Posty honors the NBA legend by rocking his famous "24" jersey.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics
The rapper and DJ pay tribute to the late Lakers star with purple and gold jerseys Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics
The dynamic duo snap a pic together at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party. The two also seemingly matched in similar outfits, with burgundy stripes.
Article continues below
Wheels Up
The Food Network star attends the Wheels Up Super Saturday Tailgate party.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics
The supermodel shines bright at the star-studded event with her sunny yellow outfit at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for McDonald's
Snack time! The Hollywood actress celebrates the Big Game with McDonald's and Bootsy Bellows.
Article continues below
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics
The 40-year-old comedian strikes a pose at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Wheels Up
Before game day, the supermodel attends the Wheels Up "Rao's By The Beach" pop-up restaurant in collaboration with Rao's and W South Beach.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics
The "Wow" rapper matches the carpet in an all-baby blue suit at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Article continues below
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Less is more! The Baby Driver star sizzles in a black form-fitting gown that features side cut-outs.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
The Mad Men alum is all smiles at the 9th Annual NFL Honors.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Bosworth lights up the room in a bright-orange gown at the 9th Annual NFL Honors.
Article continues below
@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID
The singer and her football star husband enjoy a romantic date night in Miami ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl.
Jason Koerner/Getty Images
The NBA legend, aka DJ Diesel, performs onstage at his Shaq's Fun House party at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami.
John Parra/Getty Images for Bud Light
The rapper performs at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest concert at American Airlines Arena in Miami.
Article continues below
worldredeye.com
Bro time!
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences
The couple attends the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences
The rapper performs at the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.
Article continues below
Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences
The star appears at the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images
What? The rapper attends the Leather and Laces 2020 pre-2020 Super Bowl party at Soho Studio in Miami.
Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences
The actor and comedian attends the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Pandora
Blame it on their juice! The performers team up at the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Before singing the national anthem on Super Bowl Sunday, the pop star sits down with Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM show.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Sports Illustrated models, assemble!
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?