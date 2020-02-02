Beyoncé Makes a Show-Stopping Appearance at the 2020 Super Bowl With Jay-Z and Blue Ivy

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 4:50 PM
Beyoncé is feeling that football spirit.
On Sunday afternoon, the legendary singer surprised fans from all over when she made a surprise appearance at the 2020 Super Bowl. The "Spirit" songstress joined her family for the major NFL event of the season—with San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs going head-to-head at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
For the special occasion, Queen Bey slayed the fashion game with a vibrant green ensemble by Balmain. She rocked a tailored blazer with matching pants in that bright hue. To complete her lewk, she donned slick-straight hair and flashy accessories.
However, the 38-year-old star wasn't the only one who stole the show ahead of the sporting event.
Before kick-off, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy shared a special moment together on the field. The father-daughter duo enjoyed their time with everyone else on the green turf, and they also shut it down with their style.
The music executive donned an electrifying printed bomber jacket that he paired with a baseball hat. Blue also looked ultra-stylish with her black leather jacket and matching skirt. She was also spotted wearing Balmain combat boots.
Ahead of the Super Bowl, Jay-Z paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant at the annual Fanatics celebration by rocking his Lakers jersey.
For the Carters, it looks like the Super Bowl is going to be a special event. Just last August, the hip-hop star joined forces with the NFL to help as the "live music entertainment strategist."
Of their partnership, he and his agency, Roc Nation, will co-produce the Super Bowl halftime show, which features performances this year by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. At the time of the announcement, NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, made it clear that Jay wouldn't perform during the halftime show.
"He was very quick to say that he does not want this to be about him performing, that it was broader than that," Goodell said last year. "It quickly went beyond that. Do I hope he'll perform in the Super Bowl sometime in the next several years? Yes. But I think we'll all know if that time comes. He'll know in particular."
David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock
Even if he doesn't take the stage, from the superstars set to perform this year, it looks like Jay knows what he's doing.
