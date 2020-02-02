BAFTA Film Awards 2020: The Complete List of Winners

With Kate Middleton and Prince Williamjoining top movie stars in the audience, the winners of the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards were revealed at a ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.

Winners included actors such as Joker's Joaquin PhoenixBrad Pitt, who won for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Renée Zellweger, who won for her role of Judy Garland in Judy.

Joker won three awards in total. Sam Mendes' World War I drama 1917 won seven awards, including the coveted Best Film honor.

Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson both earned double nominations but went home empty-handed.

The BAFTAs took place a week before the 2020 Oscars.

Check out a full list of BAFTA winners:

Best Film
1917 
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite

Leading Actress
Renée Zellweger, Judy - WINNER
Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Leading Actor
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker - WINNER
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story - WINNER
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Outstanding British Film
1917 - WINNER
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite, Bait - WINNER
Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts, For Sama
Alex Holmes, Maiden
Harry Wootliff, Only You
Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio, Retablo

Film Not In The English Language
Parasite - WINNER
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain And Glory
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Documentary
For Sama - WINNER
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
The Great Hack

Animated Film
Klaus - WINNER
Frozen 2
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4

Director
Sam Mendes, 1917 - WINNER
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Original Screenplay
Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite - WINNER
Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman, Booksmart
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adapted Screenplay
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit - WINNER
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Original Score
Hildur Guđnadóttir, Joker - WINNER
Thomas Newman, 1917
Michael Giacchino, Jojo Rabbit
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Casting
Shayna Markowitz, Joker - WINNER
Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler, Marriage Story
Victoria Thomas, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sarah Crowe, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Nina Gold, The Two Popes

Cinematography
Roger Deakins, 1917 - WINNER
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Phedon Papamichael, Le Mans '66
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Editing
Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker, Le Mans '66 - WINNER
Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman
Tom Eagles, Jojo Rabbit
Jeff Groth, Joker
Fred Raskin, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Production Design
Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales, 1917 - WINNER
Bob Shaw, Regina Graves, The Irishman
Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková, Jojo Rabbit
Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran, Joker
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Costume Design
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women - WINNER
Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell, The Irishman
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Jany Temimem, Judy
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Make-Up & Hair
Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Bombshell - WINNER
Naomi Donne, 1917
Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann, Joker
Jeremy Woodhead, Judy
Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Rocketman

Sound
Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson, 1917 - WINNER
Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Joker
David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester, Le Mans '66
Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan, Rocketman
David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Special Visual Effects
Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy, 1917 - WINNER
Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick, Avengers: Endgame
Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman, The Irishman
Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez, The Lion King
Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

British Short Animation
Maryam Mohajer, Grandad Was A Romantic - WINNER
Kathrin Steinbacher, In Her Boots
Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel, The Magic Boat

British Short Film
Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva, Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl) - WINNER
Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring, Azaar
Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill, Goldfish
Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad, Kamali
Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald, The Trap

Rising Star Award
Micheal Ward - WINNER
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.

